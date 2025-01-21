Left Menu

Thrilling Match Highlights from the 10th Day of the Australian Open

The 10th day of the Australian Open featured intense battles on the court. Pavlyuchenkova battled back against Sabalenka, and Zverev overcame Paul in a tense encounter. Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by overcoming Gauff, while Svitolina aimed to inspire Ukraine with her performance.

The 10th day of action at the Australian Open saw Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova level her quarter-final match against Aryna Sabalenka by improving her serve and minimizing errors. Sabalenka had taken the opening set in just 31 minutes, highlighting her dominance early on.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev advanced to the semifinals after a gritty victory over Tommy Paul. Zverev's play was highlighted by his ability to elevate his game at crucial moments, despite losing a set. His performance leaves him on the brink of another Grand Slam final.

In a significant achievement, Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semi-final, overcoming Coco Gauff in straight sets. Badosa emphasized her growth as a player, managing emotions effectively to defeat her higher-seeded opponent and reach this milestone.

