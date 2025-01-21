Thrilling Match Highlights from the 10th Day of the Australian Open

The 10th day of action at the Australian Open saw Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova level her quarter-final match against Aryna Sabalenka by improving her serve and minimizing errors. Sabalenka had taken the opening set in just 31 minutes, highlighting her dominance early on.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev advanced to the semifinals after a gritty victory over Tommy Paul. Zverev's play was highlighted by his ability to elevate his game at crucial moments, despite losing a set. His performance leaves him on the brink of another Grand Slam final.

In a significant achievement, Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semi-final, overcoming Coco Gauff in straight sets. Badosa emphasized her growth as a player, managing emotions effectively to defeat her higher-seeded opponent and reach this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)