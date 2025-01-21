Epic Battles Unfold at the Australian Open: A Grand Slam Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, overcame a spirited challenge from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to secure her spot in the Australian Open semi-finals. Despite dropping her first set of the tournament, Sabalenka prevailed 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, expressing her eagerness to face her friend Paula Badosa in the next round.

Paula Badosa delivered a standout performance by defeating third seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4, thus securing her first Grand Slam semi-final spot. Badosa emphasized her growth as a player, having avenged her previous defeat to Gauff in Beijing. The Spanish player expressed immense satisfaction with her progress.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev outlasted Tommy Paul in a grueling encounter, winning 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1. Zverev's resilience and precision during crucial tiebreaks earned him a well-deserved entry into the semi-finals, where he awaits the result of the anticipated Djokovic vs. Alcaraz match.

(With inputs from agencies.)