World Stars Clash in Badminton's World Tour Finals Semi-Finals

World champion Akane Yamaguchi faces rival An Se-young in the women's semi-finals of the World Tour Finals following her loss in the Group A match. China’s Shi Yuqi will compete against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's semis, with other exciting match-ups scheduled as the tournament progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The badminton world is abuzz as the World Tour Finals approach their semi-final stage, where the women's and men's competitions promise thrilling matches.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning world champion, will seek redemption against South Korea's top-ranked An Se-young in the women's semi-finals, having been bested by her in a previous round. Meanwhile, China's Shi Yuqi stands ready to face Thailand's rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's semi-final.

With fierce competition and high stakes, all eyes in the badminton world are on these electrifying clashes as players push for dominance and national pride in Hangzhou's prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

