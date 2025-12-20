World Stars Clash in Badminton's World Tour Finals Semi-Finals

The badminton world is abuzz as the World Tour Finals approach their semi-final stage, where the women's and men's competitions promise thrilling matches.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning world champion, will seek redemption against South Korea's top-ranked An Se-young in the women's semi-finals, having been bested by her in a previous round. Meanwhile, China's Shi Yuqi stands ready to face Thailand's rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's semi-final.

With fierce competition and high stakes, all eyes in the badminton world are on these electrifying clashes as players push for dominance and national pride in Hangzhou's prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)