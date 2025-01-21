Antoine Dupont's Triumphant Return to Six Nations

Antoine Dupont is set to make a celebrated return to the Six Nations after taking a year off to focus on Rugby Sevens, where he achieved Olympic gold success. Having bypassed last year's championship, Dupont looks to steer France towards triumph following a stellar autumn series.

Speaking at the Six Nations launch, Dupont expressed his excitement to participate in the prestigious tournament again, emphasizing France's substantial ambitions and potential for victory. The 2022 and 2023 Player of the Tournament expressed confidence in the squad's capabilities.

France coach Fabien Galthie underscored Dupont's vital impact as a captain, highlighting his return as a significant boost to the team. Alongside flyhalf Romain Ntamack, Dupont aims to maintain their momentum from November's victories over Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, with France poised to start their campaign against Wales on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)