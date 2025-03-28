Left Menu

Rugby Union's CEO Overcomes No-Confidence Vote Amid Financial Controversy

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney survived a vote of no-confidence as grassroots opposition failed to gather enough support. This followed backlash over large executive bonuses amid financial losses. A counter-motion for local game autonomy passed with significant support. Former RFU chairman resigned, and former England captain Beaumont became interim replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:20 IST
Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union, successfully weathered a no-confidence vote at Twickenham, with 466 votes against the motion compared to 206 in favor, and 36 abstentions. The grassroots rebellion, aimed at unseating Sweeney over financial controversies, fell short of the majority needed for his removal.

A companion motion, proposed by the RFU, to grant more power to local clubs received overwhelming support, with 554 in favor, 127 against, and 24 abstentions. The no-confidence movement rose in response to disclosures that Sweeney earned £1.1 million, partly through bonuses, amidst the RFU's record losses and redundancies.

Following the financial fallout, RFU chairman Tom Ilube resigned, paving the way for former England captain Bill Beaumont's interim leadership. An impartial review validated the bonus as "appropriate," although it criticized the RFU's communication strategy. Sweeney now urges unison in advancing English rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

