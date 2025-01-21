I-League Round 10: Clash For Supremacy at Both Ends of the Table

Round 10 of the I-League presents a saga of triumphs and tribulations starting Wednesday. At the top, Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC aim to extend their leads, while SC Bengaluru and Aizawl FC grapple with the specter of relegation.

Churchill Brothers, spearheaded by the league's top scorer, Wayde Lekay, are set for an away encounter against Rajasthan United FC in Jaipur. The team currently leads the table with 19 points and is determined to maintain its position. Meanwhile, Rajasthan United, sitting seventh, hopes to improve its standings after two consecutive draws.

Ahead of them in second and third place, Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi are poised to capitalize on any slip-ups. Namdhari faces Shillong Lajong, who are aiming to halt Namdhari's unbeaten streak, while Inter Kashi takes on Gokulam Kerala, who seek their first home win of the season. Wednesday kicks off the round with Aizawl and Delhi FC clashing in a battle to escape the league's lower ranks.

