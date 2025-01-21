Thrilling Upsets and Epic Showdowns Define Day 10 at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's 10th day held nothing back, delivering high-stakes drama and breakthrough performances. Sabalenka fought past Pavlyuchenkova to secure a semi-final spot, while Zverev weathered a tense match against Paul to advance.

Paula Badosa stunned Gauff, reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final after an assertive performance. The highly anticipated matchup between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz served as the day's climactic highlight, exemplifying the tournament's intensity.

The evening's games bore witness to fiercely competitive tennis, where players battled not just opponents, but also challenging weather conditions, pushing their limits at every turn. Fans witnessed a testament to skill, strategy, and resilience.

