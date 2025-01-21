Warren Gatland's Battle: Reviving Welsh Rugby Amidst Crisis

Coach Warren Gatland is counting on seasoned players to guide his young Wales team through the Six Nations, aiming to overcome a dismal run of 12 consecutive defeats that has left Welsh rugby at a crossroads. Gatland admitted that his position was precarious after a disastrous 2024, which saw his side lose all their Six Nations matches, conceding 143 points.

The challenges will persist as they face a trip to France for their 2025 opener on January 31, followed by another away fixture in Italy. In between, the team will conduct a training camp in Nice. Wales will host Ireland and England in Cardiff, and will also journey to Scotland for other fixtures.

With no expectations, Gatland urges his squad to embrace a confidence-building siege mentality. Despite the loss of experienced players post-World Cup, the return of veterans like Taulupe Faletau, Josh Adams, Liam Williams, and Dafydd Jenkins offers depth and leadership to the squad, fostering both rejuvenation and optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)