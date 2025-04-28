Left Menu

Revolutionizing Evidence Management: Amethi's e-Malkhana System

The Amethi police have introduced a digital e-Malkhana system at Mohanganj police station. This QR code-based initiative, claimed to be the first in the state, enhances the organization and management of seized items, ensuring systematic storage and easy access to detailed information through a mobile application.

Updated: 28-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:38 IST

The Amethi police have taken a significant step in modernizing their operations by launching a digitalized e-Malkhana system at Mohanganj police station. This system, touted as a first in the state, uses QR codes to manage seized items more efficiently.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik announced the initiative, explaining that it aims to streamline the storage and retrieval of items collected during police operations. Previously, such items were stored in a disorganized fashion at various police stations in the area.

Seized materials are now organized on separate racks according to the year of seizure. Each item is digitalized with a unique QR code, providing comprehensive information accessible through the e-Malkhana app. This transformation promises more orderly management, ensuring that anyone can retrieve item details by simply scanning a QR code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

