After Pahalgam Tragedy: Pakistanis in Mumbai to Depart India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, Mumbai Police have identified 17 Pakistani nationals residing in the city. These individuals have been issued exit permits to leave India, as directed by the central government following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 people and numerous injuries.

The new measures primarily affect Pakistani nationals on short-term and tourist visas. Officials confirm a total of 537 Pakistani nationals have departed India via the Attari border in the last three days, as the deadline for short-term visa holders passed on Sunday. Protocol officer Arun Pal reported that 850 Indian nationals returned during this period as well.

The Intelligence Bureau has provided the Delhi police with a list of around 5,000 Pakistani nationals living in the capital, directing efforts to ensure their return. The Indian government has revoked most visa categories for Pakistani citizens, barring long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, effective immediately from April 27, following the recent menace on tourists in Pahalgam.

