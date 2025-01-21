Left Menu

Uttarakhand Women's Rugby: A Rising Force

Just four years after entering the rugby scene, Uttarakhand's women's team is preparing for the National Games with enthusiasm. Trained by coach Yashwant Singh, key players like Saloni and Shivani Pal, despite humble backgrounds, are making significant strides in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:03 IST
In just four years of competing in rugby, Uttarakhand's women's team is gearing up for the National Games set to commence on January 28. Their ambition is clear—to make a lasting impression.

With participation from various states, including Odisha, Bihar, and Maharashtra, the competition promises to be intense. The Uttarakhand team, coached by Yashwant Singh, is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

The journey began on the Solani riverbank in Roorkee with a few girls watching coach Singh and others play. Saloni, an early enthusiast, now a bronze medalist in Rugby Sevens, and Shivani Pal, inspired by action movies, exemplify the dedication and rise of the team from humble origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

