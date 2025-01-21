Djokovic Battles Through Tough Quarter-Final at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic demonstrated remarkable resilience in his Australian Open quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz, securing his place in the semi-finals. Despite losing the first set and taking a medical timeout for a taped groin, Djokovic managed to overturn his fortunes in the following sets.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also secured spots in the semi-finals. Sabalenka overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Zverev dispatched Tommy Paul in a four-set duel, setting up an intense contest against either Alcaraz or Djokovic.

Elsewhere, Paula Badosa stunned third seed Coco Gauff, advancing to her first Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa expressed satisfaction with her performance, attributing her success to improvements in managing her emotions and gameplay.

