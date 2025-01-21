Djokovic Battles Through Tough Quarter-Final at Australian Open
In a tense quarter-final at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz despite physical struggles. Djokovic initially lost the first set but rallied back to win the next two, showcasing his resilience. Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also advanced to the semi-finals.
Novak Djokovic demonstrated remarkable resilience in his Australian Open quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz, securing his place in the semi-finals. Despite losing the first set and taking a medical timeout for a taped groin, Djokovic managed to overturn his fortunes in the following sets.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also secured spots in the semi-finals. Sabalenka overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Zverev dispatched Tommy Paul in a four-set duel, setting up an intense contest against either Alcaraz or Djokovic.
Elsewhere, Paula Badosa stunned third seed Coco Gauff, advancing to her first Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa expressed satisfaction with her performance, attributing her success to improvements in managing her emotions and gameplay.
