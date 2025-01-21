Left Menu

Djokovic Battles Through Tough Quarter-Final at Australian Open

In a tense quarter-final at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz despite physical struggles. Djokovic initially lost the first set but rallied back to win the next two, showcasing his resilience. Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also advanced to the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:40 IST
Djokovic Battles Through Tough Quarter-Final at Australian Open
Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic demonstrated remarkable resilience in his Australian Open quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz, securing his place in the semi-finals. Despite losing the first set and taking a medical timeout for a taped groin, Djokovic managed to overturn his fortunes in the following sets.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also secured spots in the semi-finals. Sabalenka overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Zverev dispatched Tommy Paul in a four-set duel, setting up an intense contest against either Alcaraz or Djokovic.

Elsewhere, Paula Badosa stunned third seed Coco Gauff, advancing to her first Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa expressed satisfaction with her performance, attributing her success to improvements in managing her emotions and gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025