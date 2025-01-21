Left Menu

Djokovic Powers into Semis at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating Carlos Alcaraz. Despite facing physical challenges, Djokovic triumphed in a four-set match, 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4. He now faces Alexander Zverev in the next round. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the women's semi-finals.

Updated: 21-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

On a riveting day at the Australian Open, Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals after a challenging victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Despite early physical setbacks, Djokovic emerged victorious in a four-set match, sealing the win 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4, marking a notable milestone in his illustrious career as he moved into the semi-finals for the 50th time.

The clash, held on the prestigious Rod Laver Arena, saw Djokovic endure a medical timeout before staging a formidable comeback to take the match. Alcaraz started strong, clinching the first set 6-4 with a blistering ace, but Djokovic's resilience and strategic play allowed him to take the remaining sets. The Serbian star now prepares to face Germany's Alexander Zverev in an eagerly anticipated semi-final matchup.

Elsewhere in the tournament, notable wins were seen by Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced after a tough battle against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Paula Badosa, who secured her first major semi-final after defeating Coco Gauff. As the tournament intensifies, fans await the high-stakes matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

