Djokovic Powers into Semis at Australian Open

On a riveting day at the Australian Open, Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals after a challenging victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Despite early physical setbacks, Djokovic emerged victorious in a four-set match, sealing the win 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4, marking a notable milestone in his illustrious career as he moved into the semi-finals for the 50th time.

The clash, held on the prestigious Rod Laver Arena, saw Djokovic endure a medical timeout before staging a formidable comeback to take the match. Alcaraz started strong, clinching the first set 6-4 with a blistering ace, but Djokovic's resilience and strategic play allowed him to take the remaining sets. The Serbian star now prepares to face Germany's Alexander Zverev in an eagerly anticipated semi-final matchup.

Elsewhere in the tournament, notable wins were seen by Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced after a tough battle against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Paula Badosa, who secured her first major semi-final after defeating Coco Gauff. As the tournament intensifies, fans await the high-stakes matches ahead.

