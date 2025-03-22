DSC U-15 Table Tennis Finalists Determined After Intense Battles
The DSC U-15 Table Tennis finals in Chennai see Sahil Rawat and Ritvik Gupta for boys, and Divyanshi Bhowmick and Shreya Dhar for girls secure spots in the final. The tournament includes mental health sessions and comprehensive training workshops, building a strong future for Indian table tennis.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling conclusion to the Dream Sports Championship (DSC) U-15 Table Tennis tournament held in Chennai, finalists have emerged from a series of intense matches. Sahil Rawat and Ritvik Gupta advanced to the boys' final, while Divyanshi Bhowmick and Shreya Dhar reached the girls' final, showcasing remarkable skills.
German coach Chris Pfeiffer, associated with Sharath Kamal Academy, emphasized the tournament's role in enriching the training pipeline for young Indian table tennis players. With a six-camera setup and live streaming on FanCode, the event not only offered competitive exposure but also valuable lessons in pressure handling for young athletes.
Additionally, the tournament incorporated mental health training and educational workshops under the DSF's Dream Again program. Parents and coaches praised these initiatives for providing deeper insights into player development. These sessions were deemed crucial for fostering patience and understanding in nurturing future talents, complemented by innovative coaching techniques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Poland Boosts Defense: Nationwide Training for Every Man
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties with Thailand During Phuket Port Visit
Battling Odds: Inspiring Journeys to the Officer Training Academy
Revolutionizing Transport: UP Pioneers Advanced Technology Training
Chennai's Officers Training Academy Commissions 169 New Military Leaders in Grand Parade