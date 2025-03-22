Left Menu

DSC U-15 Table Tennis Finalists Determined After Intense Battles

The DSC U-15 Table Tennis finals in Chennai see Sahil Rawat and Ritvik Gupta for boys, and Divyanshi Bhowmick and Shreya Dhar for girls secure spots in the final. The tournament includes mental health sessions and comprehensive training workshops, building a strong future for Indian table tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:28 IST
German table tennis coach Chris Pfeiffer (Photo: DSC). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling conclusion to the Dream Sports Championship (DSC) U-15 Table Tennis tournament held in Chennai, finalists have emerged from a series of intense matches. Sahil Rawat and Ritvik Gupta advanced to the boys' final, while Divyanshi Bhowmick and Shreya Dhar reached the girls' final, showcasing remarkable skills.

German coach Chris Pfeiffer, associated with Sharath Kamal Academy, emphasized the tournament's role in enriching the training pipeline for young Indian table tennis players. With a six-camera setup and live streaming on FanCode, the event not only offered competitive exposure but also valuable lessons in pressure handling for young athletes.

Additionally, the tournament incorporated mental health training and educational workshops under the DSF's Dream Again program. Parents and coaches praised these initiatives for providing deeper insights into player development. These sessions were deemed crucial for fostering patience and understanding in nurturing future talents, complemented by innovative coaching techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

