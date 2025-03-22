Filmmaker Onir: Challenging Boundaries with 'My Melbourne'

Onir, a distinguished figure in Hindi cinema, weaves profound tales of diversity through his new film, 'My Melbourne,' released on March 14. The anthology, comprising four narratives by directors Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, and Rima Das, confronts themes of sexuality, gender, disability, and race, echoing true events.

One of the shorts, 'Nandini,' is deeply personal for Onir. Inspired by writer Gregory Francis's life, it narrates a queer man's journey to reconnect with his father post the loss of his mother. This theme hits home for Onir, who recently lost his father, marking his film's premiere as particularly poignant.

Onir's directorial debut with 'My Brother Nikhil' broke new ground for queer representation in Indian cinema. However, he laments the dwindling support from multiplexes and financial challenges. Undeterred, Onir invests personal resources into projects, advocating for authentic storytelling in the face of adversity.

