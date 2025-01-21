Left Menu

Sports Ministry Mulls Overhaul: Good Governance Key to Funding

The sports ministry is considering a graded funding system for National Sports Federations based on their compliance with good governance provisions outlined in the draft sports bill. This aims to enhance transparency and performance ahead of the 2028 LA Olympics. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes avoiding legal battles and focusing on athlete support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:56 IST
Sports Ministry Mulls Overhaul: Good Governance Key to Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The sports ministry is contemplating the introduction of a performance-based funding system for National Sports Federations (NSFs), with allocations depending on adherence to 'good governance' standards as outlined in the draft sports bill. This idea emerged from a meeting between Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NSF representatives as part of India's preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

A source from the ministry explained that full compliance with governance provisions would secure entire funding allocations, while non-compliance could result in financial reductions. This approach, still under consideration, aims to improve transparency and NSF performance.

Ahead of the anticipated tabling of the draft sports bill in Parliament, which includes Ethics and Dispute Resolution Commissions, Mandaviya stressed avoiding legal battles with athletes and called for transparency in NSF elections. These measures are essential for India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and improve its medal tally at LA 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

