Cricket Poised for Olympic Comeback at LA 2028

In an important move for the world of cricket, ICC chairman Jay Shah met with IOC president Thomas Bach to deliberate on the possible inclusion of cricket in forthcoming Olympic Games. The meeting, which took place in Lausanne, Switzerland, marks a pivotal step as cricket seeks a return to the global stage.

With momentum building, the ICC has expressed optimism about cricket's inclusion at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. This comes as a historical shift, given that cricket last featured in the Olympics in 1900. The inclusion of the T20 format for the LA Games was confirmed at the IOC Session held in Mumbai.

Jay Shah's efforts to promote cricket's return to the Olympics underscore the sport's transformative growth potential, reflecting his ongoing commitment to collaboration with the Olympic movement. Discussions with leaders such as Olympic Organising Committee head Cindy Hook are part of broader strategies to include cricket in future events, including the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

