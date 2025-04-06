Struggle for Rights: Challenges in FRA Implementation

India has registered a staggering 51 lakh claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) by January 31, with over a third facing rejection, official data indicates.

Leading in claims are Chhattisgarh (9.41 lakh), Odisha (7.2 lakh), and Telangana (6.55 lakh), collectively comprising two-thirds of national submissions.

Flawed implementation and wrongful rejections mar FRA's promise, risking the eviction of tribal and forest communities, as highlighted by policy experts and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)