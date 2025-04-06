Left Menu

Struggle for Rights: Challenges in FRA Implementation

India has received over 51 lakh claims under the Forest Rights Act, with more than a third rejected. The top states with claims include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana. Policy experts criticize the implementation, citing wrongful rejections and flawed review processes, endangering tribal and forest-dependent communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:02 IST
Struggle for Rights: Challenges in FRA Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has registered a staggering 51 lakh claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) by January 31, with over a third facing rejection, official data indicates.

Leading in claims are Chhattisgarh (9.41 lakh), Odisha (7.2 lakh), and Telangana (6.55 lakh), collectively comprising two-thirds of national submissions.

Flawed implementation and wrongful rejections mar FRA's promise, risking the eviction of tribal and forest communities, as highlighted by policy experts and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025