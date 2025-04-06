Struggle for Rights: Challenges in FRA Implementation
India has received over 51 lakh claims under the Forest Rights Act, with more than a third rejected. The top states with claims include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana. Policy experts criticize the implementation, citing wrongful rejections and flawed review processes, endangering tribal and forest-dependent communities.
India has registered a staggering 51 lakh claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) by January 31, with over a third facing rejection, official data indicates.
Leading in claims are Chhattisgarh (9.41 lakh), Odisha (7.2 lakh), and Telangana (6.55 lakh), collectively comprising two-thirds of national submissions.
Flawed implementation and wrongful rejections mar FRA's promise, risking the eviction of tribal and forest communities, as highlighted by policy experts and activists.
