Rising Stars: Uttarakhand Women's Rugby Team Sets Eyes on National Games

Uttarakhand's women's rugby team is gearing up to leave a mark at the National Games set to begin on January 28. Despite being a nascent team, they have shown remarkable determination and have spared no effort in their preparations.

The team, guided by coach Yashwant Singh and training at Maharana Pratap Sports College, comprises players who have overcome significant challenges to pursue their passion. The journey of pivotal player Saloni exemplifies their perseverance; once reluctant due to societal norms, her prowess now adorns the national level.

Another notable player, Shivani Pal, comes from a modest background in Puhana village. Inspired by a South Indian action film, Shivani's enthusiasm for the sport mirrors the fighting spirit of the team. As they prepare for the tournament, the team's focus is unyielding, driven by a vision to succeed against formidable teams from across the nation.

