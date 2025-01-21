Left Menu

Rising Stars: Uttarakhand Women's Rugby Team Sets Eyes on National Games

Uttarakhand's women's rugby team, a rising force in the sport, is ready to make an impact at the upcoming National Games. Led by coach Yashwant Singh, the team trains rigorously, driven by inspiring stories of players like Saloni and Shivani who overcome obstacles to pursue their sporting dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:04 IST
Rising Stars: Uttarakhand Women's Rugby Team Sets Eyes on National Games

Uttarakhand's women's rugby team is gearing up to leave a mark at the National Games set to begin on January 28. Despite being a nascent team, they have shown remarkable determination and have spared no effort in their preparations.

The team, guided by coach Yashwant Singh and training at Maharana Pratap Sports College, comprises players who have overcome significant challenges to pursue their passion. The journey of pivotal player Saloni exemplifies their perseverance; once reluctant due to societal norms, her prowess now adorns the national level.

Another notable player, Shivani Pal, comes from a modest background in Puhana village. Inspired by a South Indian action film, Shivani's enthusiasm for the sport mirrors the fighting spirit of the team. As they prepare for the tournament, the team's focus is unyielding, driven by a vision to succeed against formidable teams from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025