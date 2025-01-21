Gauff's Heart-Wrenching Exit and Badosa's Triumphant Rise at the Australian Open

Coco Gauff faced disappointment at the Australian Open as her revamped forehand and serve faltered, resulting in her quarterfinal exit against Paula Badosa. The match, filled with unforced errors by Gauff, also marked the end of her impressive 13-match winning streak.

Despite efforts to improve her game, Gauff was unable to control the match at Rod Laver Arena. She had hoped for a second Grand Slam title with tweaks to her strokes and a new coaching team. Yet, Badosa, overcoming her own challenges, seized the opportunity to progress.

While Gauff assessed her upward trajectory positively, Badosa, who faces Aryna Sabalenka next, celebrated her advancement. The Spaniard's mental resilience carried her through, culminating in a key forehand winner that secured her victory. Amid the tournament, Djokovic and Zverev secured their spots in the semifinals, promising intense matchups ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)