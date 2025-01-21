Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Decade-Long Ranji Return Draws Anticipation

India captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his first Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in ten years. The contest against J&K will be held at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy with increased security and seating for 500. Mumbai aims to advance in the competition from third place.

Updated: 21-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:29 IST
India cricket captain Rohit Sharma is generating excitement as he prepares to appear in his first Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in ten years. The much-anticipated match against the J&K team will take place on Thursday at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC.

In response to Sharma's participation, additional security measures are being implemented, and the seating capacity is being expanded to accommodate up to 500 spectators at the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility. This adjustment is in place as Mumbai continues to play its league matches in the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai, currently third in the Elite Group A standings behind leaders Baroda and second-placed J&K, must perform at their best to progress further in the competition. The inclusion of fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal adds to the anticipation surrounding Sharma's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

