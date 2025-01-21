UP Rudras Dominate to Top HIL Standings

The UP Rudras delivered an impeccable performance, achieving a decisive 2-0 victory over Team Gonasika, which elevated them to the summit of the Hockey India League (HIL) standings. Key contributions came from Tanguy Cosyns and Kane Russell, who both found the net in Tuesday's encounter.

The opening quarter showcased a cautious approach from both sides, leading to no notable goal-scoring chances. Despite frequent circle entries, neither team managed to break the deadlock. Team Gonasika had the initial opportunity in the 18th minute with a penalty corner, but opposition goalie James Mazarelo thwarted Victor Charlet's drag-flick.

As the match progressed, UP Rudras, spearheaded by Indian forward Hardik Singh, began to gain momentum. They earned multiple penalty corners, though Russel's drag-flicks were effectively countered by Team Gonasika's goalkeeper, Oliver Payne. The deadlock was finally broken in the third quarter with a skillful strike from Tanguy Cosyns. Russell's subsequent goal solidified the Rudras' dominance, securing a 2-0 lead by the 40th minute. The UP Rudras' defense then held firm to ensure a well-earned victory, propelling them to the top of the HIL leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)