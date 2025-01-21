Greenland's Bold Soccer Ambition: Eyeing CONCACAF Membership

Greenland's Football Association is gearing up to send a delegation to the United States next month, intending to initiate discussions about joining the North American soccer body, CONCACAF. This move seeks to boost national pride during a period of increased global scrutiny.

Although the Arctic island hasn't played competitive international football, it applied for CONCACAF membership last May. The meeting with Philippe Moggio, CONCACAF's general secretary, is scheduled for February 27 in Miami, as confirmed by Kenneth Kleist, head of Greenland's Football Association.

Despite geographical ties to North America, Greenland had long pursued UEFA membership, stymied by the requirement of UN-recognized independence. Interest in becoming part of CONCACAF emerges amid growing islander aspirations for autonomy from Denmark.

