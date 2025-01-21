Left Menu

Greenland's Bold Soccer Ambition: Eyeing CONCACAF Membership

Greenland's Football Association is planning to meet with the U.S. to discuss joining CONCACAF, aiming to elevate national pride amidst global focus. Greenland is eager to step onto the international football stage with plans for matches against smaller CONCACAF nations, despite its geopolitical backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:17 IST
Greenland's Bold Soccer Ambition: Eyeing CONCACAF Membership

Greenland's Football Association is gearing up to send a delegation to the United States next month, intending to initiate discussions about joining the North American soccer body, CONCACAF. This move seeks to boost national pride during a period of increased global scrutiny.

Although the Arctic island hasn't played competitive international football, it applied for CONCACAF membership last May. The meeting with Philippe Moggio, CONCACAF's general secretary, is scheduled for February 27 in Miami, as confirmed by Kenneth Kleist, head of Greenland's Football Association.

Despite geographical ties to North America, Greenland had long pursued UEFA membership, stymied by the requirement of UN-recognized independence. Interest in becoming part of CONCACAF emerges amid growing islander aspirations for autonomy from Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025