Qatar and Russia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Geopolitical Shifts

During a visit to Moscow, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his intention to strengthen Qatar-Russia relations, while discussing key agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Emir also highlighted Syria's efforts to rebuild relations with Russia after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:50 IST
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has announced plans to bolster relations with Russia during a significant joint press conference in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their discussions focused on crucial agreements set to be finalized during the Emir's visit, which Russian officials have deemed highly important.

In addition to the bilateral focus, Sheikh Tamim mentioned that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is aligned with Qatar, aims to foster ties with Russia in the wake of the overthrow of former ally Bashar al-Assad.

This development marks a potential geopolitical realignment in the Middle East, as Qatar seeks to navigate its international relationships amid changing regional dynamics.

