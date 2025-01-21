Left Menu

Alice Robinson's Triumphant Return: A World Cup Triumph in Kronplatz

Alice Robinson wins her first World Cup in four years, triumphing in the giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy. After leader Federica Brignone crashed, Robinson secured victory with a 1:55.28 time. Her win is a major comeback after years without a win, leaving her emotional and speechless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:32 IST
New Zealand's Alice Robinson marked a remarkable comeback with a victory at the World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy. Robinson, last victorious in March 2021, captured her fourth World Cup win, clocking a combined time of 1:55.28, elevating her to the top of the giant slalom standings.

In a dramatic race, Robinson was propelled to victory after prominent competitor Federica Brignone crashed on her second run. Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami secured second place, while America's Paula Moltzan rounded out the podium. Brignone's misfortune allowed Robinson to seize the top podium spot.

An emotional Robinson expressed her astonishment at the victory, having achieved three podium finishes this season without a win. The triumph shifts Gut-Behrami to second in the overall competition standings, cutting Brignone's lead to 55 points as attention turns to Garmisch-Partenkirchen's upcoming events.

