Shruti Kotwal Aims for Glory at Khelo India and Asian Winter Games

Shruti Kotwal, India's foremost woman speed skater, has set her sights on the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, slated for February 7 to February 14. As she trains at the esteemed Utah Olympic Oval in the United States, she remains focused on both her immediate goals and broader aspirations.

Having participated in last year's Khelo India Winter Games, Kotwal now leads a contingent of 41 Indian athletes, including speed skaters and their support staff, to the Asian Winter Games. Her experiences against formidable contenders from South Korea, Japan, and China have sharpened her resolve to improve her performance.

Kotwal's rigorous training at the Utah Olympic Oval—a centerpiece venue from the 2002 Winter Olympics—has been instrumental in refining her technique and endurance. She recognizes the upcoming Asian Winter Games as an opportunity to push her limits in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Ladakh will kick off on January 23, gathering at least 150 ice-speed skaters and positioning itself as an essential platform for aspiring Indian athletes. As Kotwal focuses on the 500m and 1000m Olympic qualifiers, her journey continues to inspire the burgeoning speed skating community in India.

