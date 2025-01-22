Left Menu

Salah's Potential Farewell: A Stellar Last Season with Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah may be in his final season with Liverpool as his contract expires soon. Despite scoring pivotal goals and leading top scorer charts, his future with the club remains uncertain. Salah is free to negotiate with other clubs, raising questions about his potential departure.

Updated: 22-01-2025 09:12 IST
Mohamed Salah
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

If Mohamed Salah's current season at Liverpool is to be his last, he is ensuring an unforgettable exit. The Egyptian striker netted his 50th European goal, contributing to Liverpool's 2-1 win over Lille, which secured their place in the Champions League's last 16.

Salah's contract with Liverpool ends this season, and his future is clouded, although he expresses a desire to stay. Negotiations have stalled, and as a free agent, he can speak with non-English clubs, reopening discussions about a potential move.

At 32, Salah's performance remains exceptional, with key contributions in the Premier League and European competitions. Liverpool's manager Arne Slot praises Salah's impact, highlighting transfer rumors and contract uncertainties that also linger over teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

