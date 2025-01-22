Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Keys' Victory, McDaniels' Return, and NFL Ratings Dip

Madison Keys advances to the Australian Open semi-finals, while Josh McDaniels returns to the Patriots as offensive coordinator. The Los Angeles Dodgers sign Kirby Yates, and Kevin O'Connell secures an extension with the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the NFL experiences a ratings decline through the divisional playoffs.

Updated: 22-01-2025 10:31 IST
Madison Keys

Madison Keys has secured her place in the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating Elina Svitolina with a powerful 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win on Wednesday. This marks Keys' third trip to the semi-finals, powered by a 10-match winning streak as she chases her first Grand Slam title.

In football news, Josh McDaniels is set to return to the New England Patriots for his third tenure as the offensive coordinator. Reports broke on Tuesday confirming his recruitment to Mike Vrabel's coaching staff, where he will oversee the offense led by quarterback Drake Maye.

Across the NFL, ratings continue to slide, even amid thrilling divisional playoff action. Buffalo's victory over Baltimore witnessed a significant drop in viewership, continuing a worrying trend of declining ratings for America's most-watched sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

