Borussia Dortmund Dismisses Coach After Champions League Defeat

Borussia Dortmund has dismissed their coach, Nuri Sahin, following a disappointing defeat to Bologna in the Champions League. This decision comes amid a losing streak across all competitions. Reports of Sahin's departure were circulating before the official announcement.

Updated: 22-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:44 IST
Borussia Dortmund has dismissed head coach Nuri Sahin, the German soccer club announced on Wednesday. His release follows a surprising defeat to Bologna in the Champions League, marking their fourth consecutive loss.

The club's decision came after an internal review of recent performances. Reports about Sahin's dismissal had surfaced across various German media before the official announcement was made.

This move reflects the club's attempt to address ongoing challenges and improve results in upcoming matches. Fans and analysts are now eagerly anticipating Dortmund's next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

