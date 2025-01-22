Borussia Dortmund Dismisses Coach After Champions League Defeat

Borussia Dortmund has dismissed head coach Nuri Sahin, the German soccer club announced on Wednesday. His release follows a surprising defeat to Bologna in the Champions League, marking their fourth consecutive loss.

The club's decision came after an internal review of recent performances. Reports about Sahin's dismissal had surfaced across various German media before the official announcement was made.

This move reflects the club's attempt to address ongoing challenges and improve results in upcoming matches. Fans and analysts are now eagerly anticipating Dortmund's next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)