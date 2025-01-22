Rohit Sharma's Return to Ranji: A Test of Character

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign is grabbing headlines with the anticipated return of India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, to the domestic format. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has backed Sharma, underscoring his experience and hunger to succeed as Mumbai gears up to face Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground.

In recent times, Rohit has faced performance challenges, notably in tests against New Zealand and Australia. Despite this, Rahane remains confident in his capabilities, praising his composure and on-field wisdom. 'Rohit knows his game, and once he's set, a big score is inevitable,' Rahane assured.

Rahane lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's drive, emphasizing the impact it has on the team's younger players. With the transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket, Mumbai's focus remains steadfast in adapting quickly and leveraging the valuable insights of experienced players like Sharma and Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)