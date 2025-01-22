Kho Kho's Olympic Aspirations: Tradition on a Global Stage

India is setting its sights on the 2036 Olympics, aiming to bring traditional sports to a global audience. Leading this charge is Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who envisions sports like kho kho being showcased on international platforms, including the Asian Games and potentially the Olympics.

A 'Letter of Intent' submitted to the International Olympic Committee marks India's ambition to host the prestigious event. Kho kho, along with five other sports, is being considered for Olympic inclusion by the Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell. This ambition builds on India's successful organization of the Kho Kho World Cup.

Mandaviya highlighted the cultural importance of traditional sports, noting Prime Minister Modi's support for global exposure of these games. With training camps and strategic preparation, Indian teams are achieving significant success, as seen in their recent World Cup victories over Nepal.

