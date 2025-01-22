Left Menu

Youth Cricket Stars Shine at U19 Women's T20 World Cup

The U19 Women's T20 World Cup witnessed thrilling performances as England defeated the USA, fueled by Davina Perrin's half-century and Trudy Johnson's all-round show. Additionally, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia secured victories over Scotland, Samoa, and Nepal respectively, showcasing dominant performances in their group matches.

22-01-2025
The U19 Women's T20 World Cup saw England clinch a decisive victory over the USA, with standout performances from opener Davina Perrin, who smashed a 45-ball 74, and all-rounder Trudy Johnson. The team effortlessly achieved their target of 120 runs, reaching it in merely 14.2 overs.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh managed an 18-run victory against Scotland in Group D. Despite Pippa Sproul's valiant effort, scoring 43 runs, Scotland fell short in their chase. New Zealand comfortably overcame Samoa in their fixture, a 67-run triumph marked by Eve Wolland's notable batting.

Australia also dominated Nepal with an 83-run win as Lily Bassingthwaighte, Juliette Morton, and Hasrat Gill each took two wickets. Young talents across these matches highlighted the spirit and dynamism of the tournament as they aspired to make a mark on the world stage.

