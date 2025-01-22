Left Menu

India's Kho Kho Teams Triumph: A Historic Double Victory at the World Cup

India's men’s and women’s Kho Kho teams celebrated a historic triumph at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, winning the inaugural World Cup titles. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised their achievement, which highlights the nation's prowess in its traditional sport. The victories mark a significant milestone on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:54 IST
  • India

In a landmark achievement for Indian sports, both the men's and women's Kho Kho teams claimed victory at the inaugural World Cup, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Their historic accomplishment was acknowledged by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, who praised the teams for elevating India's traditional game to the global stage.

The teams received accolades at the Sports Ministry, where officials welcomed them with garlands and sweets, and the ministers delivered an inspirational speech. This remarkable event concluded the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi, with India clinching the titles in both categories, further bolstered by their dominant performances.

The women's squad dazzled fans with a resounding 78-40 victory against Nepal in the final, firmly establishing their superiority. Similarly, the men's team secured their win over Nepal with a decisive 54-36 scoreline. India's journey featured triumphs over formidable opponents like South Korea, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and South Africa, cementing its legacy as the world champion in Kho Kho.

