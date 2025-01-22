Left Menu

Epic Batting Battle Looms as India Faces England in T20I Series

The India-England T20I series, starting Wednesday at Eden Gardens, promises an intense 'bat-vs-bat' contest. Both sides boast formidable batting line-ups, with players like Aakash Chopra predicting a high-scoring, thrilling clash. Dew may influence the games, giving the chasing team an advantage.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
A highly anticipated T20I series between India and England is set to commence this Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are entering the fray with remarkably strong batting line-ups, setting the stage for a riveting 'bat-vs-bat' contest.

According to former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, this five-match series promises intense competition as both India and England possess heavyweight batting prowess. With fearless Indian hitters such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav and equally formidable English batsmen like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, fans should brace for high-scoring games.

Chopra anticipates a run-fest, emphasizing the potential influence of dew, especially during evening matches. This may offer an advantage to the team batting second, aligning with typical T20I dynamics. With both squads hefting all-rounders as backup for their bowlers, the series is expected to deliver fireworks aplenty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

