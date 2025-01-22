ICC Dress Code Compliance: BCCI Affirms Adherence for Champions Trophy
The BCCI confirms India's adherence to ICC dress code regulations for the upcoming Champions Trophy despite not traveling to Pakistan due to security concerns. Discussions continue over Rohit Sharma's participation in pre-tournament events in Pakistan due to strained political relations.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian cricket team will strictly adhere to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) dress code during the Champions Trophy. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified rumors regarding the Board's stance on sporting the host nation's name on the jersey.
Due to security concerns, India will play its matches in Dubai, with Pakistani involvement still undecided for pre-tournament events. While media speculated objections related to political tensions, the BCCI reaffirmed its commitment to ICC guidelines, mirroring past practices.
The tournament, utilizing a 'Hybrid Model' due to restrictions preventing India's travel to Pakistan, will test logistical flexibility, with India's games and potential finals hosted in Dubai. The ICC considers relocating pre-event activities, impacting all teams with Pakistani fixtures.
