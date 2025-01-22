Thrills on Ice: Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Kick-Off in Leh

Left Menu

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 begins in Leh with 428 athletes from 19 teams participating. The event features ice hockey and ice skating, with a traditional Ladakhi ceremony planned. Another phase, including snow games, will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Teams across India will compete for honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh-Ladakh | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:05 IST
The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 have officially commenced in Leh, ushering in a thrilling five-day event. The games, which started on Thursday, will see 428 athletes from 19 teams, including states, Union Territories, and institutional outfits, competing in events like ice hockey and ice skating.

A traditional Ladakhi-style opening ceremony welcomed participants, marking the region's second time hosting the Winter Games. The event is slated to be held in two phases, with the first in Ladakh and the second featuring snow games in Jammu and Kashmir next month.

The games are not just about competition; they also serve to highlight the region's art, culture, and tourism potential. The athletes and support staff aim to put on a memorable display, with hopes for history-making performances similar to last year's notable achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

