Left Menu

Haris Rauf's Return: From White-Ball Specialist to Red-Ball Challenger

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf makes his return to red-ball cricket after over two years. Known for his prowess in white-ball formats, he played for Sui Northern Gas and took three wickets in his comeback match in the President's Cup. Rauf aims to regain his place in Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:32 IST
Haris Rauf's Return: From White-Ball Specialist to Red-Ball Challenger
Haris Rauf
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After an absence of more than two years, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf returned to red-ball cricket in the President's Cup, a domestic first-class tournament.

The 31-year-old, primarily a white-ball expert with significant experience in ODIs and T20s, represented the Sui Northern Gas team and took three wickets in the first innings. His last red-ball appearance was in December 2022 against England, where he played only 13 overs before leaving the field due to fitness issues.

Rauf's return marks a strategic move as national selectors are considering a limited role for him in the upcoming ICC Test Championship cycle 2025-27. He has been advised to engage in more red-ball matches to gauge his form and effectiveness in this format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025