Haris Rauf's Return: From White-Ball Specialist to Red-Ball Challenger

After an absence of more than two years, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf returned to red-ball cricket in the President's Cup, a domestic first-class tournament.

The 31-year-old, primarily a white-ball expert with significant experience in ODIs and T20s, represented the Sui Northern Gas team and took three wickets in the first innings. His last red-ball appearance was in December 2022 against England, where he played only 13 overs before leaving the field due to fitness issues.

Rauf's return marks a strategic move as national selectors are considering a limited role for him in the upcoming ICC Test Championship cycle 2025-27. He has been advised to engage in more red-ball matches to gauge his form and effectiveness in this format.

(With inputs from agencies.)