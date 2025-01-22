Haris Rauf's Return: From White-Ball Specialist to Red-Ball Challenger
Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf makes his return to red-ball cricket after over two years. Known for his prowess in white-ball formats, he played for Sui Northern Gas and took three wickets in his comeback match in the President's Cup. Rauf aims to regain his place in Test cricket.
After an absence of more than two years, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf returned to red-ball cricket in the President's Cup, a domestic first-class tournament.
The 31-year-old, primarily a white-ball expert with significant experience in ODIs and T20s, represented the Sui Northern Gas team and took three wickets in the first innings. His last red-ball appearance was in December 2022 against England, where he played only 13 overs before leaving the field due to fitness issues.
Rauf's return marks a strategic move as national selectors are considering a limited role for him in the upcoming ICC Test Championship cycle 2025-27. He has been advised to engage in more red-ball matches to gauge his form and effectiveness in this format.
