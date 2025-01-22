Young Cricketers Find Motivation in Senior Stars in Domestic Circuit

The presence of seasoned players, such as Punjab's ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, in the domestic cricket circuit provides significant motivation for younger players. Punjab head coach Wasim Jaffer emphasized this as a crucial learning opportunity for young cricketers to understand the professional rigors on offer.

Despite the absence of key players like Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma, who are on international duty, Punjab continues to develop emerging talents. Jaffer believes these moments present vital chances for the youth to step up and demonstrate their potential.

As Punjab prepares to face Karnataka in a must-win Ranji Trophy match, Jaffer stresses the importance of showcasing skill and presence of mind under pressure. The competitive nature of the match serves as a platform for young players to challenge themselves against established teams and players.

