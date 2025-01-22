Left Menu

Young Cricketers Find Motivation in Senior Stars in Domestic Circuit

Punjab's ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill and other senior players bring motivation to young cricketers in the domestic circuit. Punjab head coach Wasim Jaffer sees Gill's participation in the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka as a learning opportunity for young players to understand the professional approach of senior stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The presence of seasoned players, such as Punjab's ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, in the domestic cricket circuit provides significant motivation for younger players. Punjab head coach Wasim Jaffer emphasized this as a crucial learning opportunity for young cricketers to understand the professional rigors on offer.

Despite the absence of key players like Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma, who are on international duty, Punjab continues to develop emerging talents. Jaffer believes these moments present vital chances for the youth to step up and demonstrate their potential.

As Punjab prepares to face Karnataka in a must-win Ranji Trophy match, Jaffer stresses the importance of showcasing skill and presence of mind under pressure. The competitive nature of the match serves as a platform for young players to challenge themselves against established teams and players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

