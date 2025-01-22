Shan Masood Considered for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Crisis

Pakistan's Test cricket captain, Shan Masood, has emerged as a contender for the Champions Trophy squad amidst growing concerns over Saim Ayub's ankle injury.

With selectors waiting for an update on Ayub's recovery, Masood's recent form in Test and domestic 50-overs cricket strengthens his case. Other options include Imam ul Haq and Haseebullah Khan.

The PCB's medical panel will ultimately decide Ayub's fate. Meanwhile, the selectors have until February 12 to finalize the 15-member team, with no surprises expected beyond the top order changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)