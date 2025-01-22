Left Menu

Shan Masood Considered for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Crisis

Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood is being considered for the Champions Trophy squad due to Saim Ayub’s potential unavailability following an ankle fracture. While selectors await Saim’s recovery update, Imam ul Haq and Haseebullah Khan are also potential replacements. The final squad announcement is expected by the ICC's deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST
Shan Masood Considered for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Crisis
Shan Masood
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Test cricket captain, Shan Masood, has emerged as a contender for the Champions Trophy squad amidst growing concerns over Saim Ayub's ankle injury.

With selectors waiting for an update on Ayub's recovery, Masood's recent form in Test and domestic 50-overs cricket strengthens his case. Other options include Imam ul Haq and Haseebullah Khan.

The PCB's medical panel will ultimately decide Ayub's fate. Meanwhile, the selectors have until February 12 to finalize the 15-member team, with no surprises expected beyond the top order changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025