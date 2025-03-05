Steve Smith Bids Adieu to ODI Cricket
Twice World Cup winner Steve Smith announced his retirement from one-day international cricket after leading Australia to a semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy. Smith, who played a crucial innings against India, will continue to be available for Twenty20 and test matches, encouraging preparations for the 2027 World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Twice World Cup winner Steve Smith has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket. The announcement follows Australia's semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy, where Smith led the team.
At 35, Smith was Australia's top scorer, making 73 runs in a match ultimately lost to India by four wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.
Smith, in a statement from Cricket Australia, mentioned his continued availability for Twenty20 internationals and test matches, viewing this as a moment for fresh talent to prepare for the 2027 World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Central Bank Makes Historic Rate Cut Amid Cooling Inflation
Australia's central bank reduces benchmark interest rate to 4.1 per cent in its first downward move since October 2020, reports AP.
Clash of Titans: ICC Champions Trophy 2023
Lockie Ferguson Out of Champions Trophy Due to Injury
Kyle Jamieson Returns to Boost New Zealand's Champions Trophy Squad