Steve Smith Bids Adieu to ODI Cricket

Twice World Cup winner Steve Smith has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket. The announcement follows Australia's semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy, where Smith led the team.

At 35, Smith was Australia's top scorer, making 73 runs in a match ultimately lost to India by four wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.

Smith, in a statement from Cricket Australia, mentioned his continued availability for Twenty20 internationals and test matches, viewing this as a moment for fresh talent to prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)