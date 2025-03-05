Left Menu

Steve Smith Bids Adieu to ODI Cricket

Twice World Cup winner Steve Smith announced his retirement from one-day international cricket after leading Australia to a semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy. Smith, who played a crucial innings against India, will continue to be available for Twenty20 and test matches, encouraging preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:51 IST
Steve Smith Bids Adieu to ODI Cricket
Steve Smith
  • Country:
  • Australia

Twice World Cup winner Steve Smith has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket. The announcement follows Australia's semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy, where Smith led the team.

At 35, Smith was Australia's top scorer, making 73 runs in a match ultimately lost to India by four wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.

Smith, in a statement from Cricket Australia, mentioned his continued availability for Twenty20 internationals and test matches, viewing this as a moment for fresh talent to prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025