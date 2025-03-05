Steve Smith Bids Adieu to ODI Cricket

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket after their semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy, stating that it was the right time to step aside for Australia's preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Smith, 35, who was leading the team in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins, shared his decision with teammates post-match. The star batter emphasized his continued commitment to Test and T20 formats.

Smith leaves an indelible mark on the ODI format, having played a key role in Australia's 2015 and 2023 World Cup victories. Tributes from CA officials highlight his exceptional contributions and leadership in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)