India's Pickleball Pinnacle: 4th IPA Nationals Set for 2025

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) announces its 4th IPA Nationals scheduled for January 23-26, 2025, at Bennett University, Greater Noida. The tournament, featuring diverse categories, aims to showcase the rapid growth of pickleball in India, with top players from across the nation competing in various formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:57 IST
The tournament will take place from Jan 23-26. (Photo: Pickleball World Rankings/PWR). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) confirmed on Wednesday that the 4th IPA Nationals will occur from January 23-26, 2025, at Bennett University in Greater Noida. According to the IPA's press release, this PWR700 tournament will gather players from all over India.

Boys, girls, and professional players will compete in team and individual events, alongside age categories of 35-plus, 50-plus, and 60-plus for both men and women. Competitors will engage in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles formats, promising an exhilarating and inclusive event for both participants and onlookers. Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group, remarked, "We are thrilled to host the 4th IPA Nationals. This aligns with our vision to promote excellence in sports and education. Pickleball's rapid global growth highlights India's potential to compete at international levels, and we gladly support the IPA's nationwide promotion efforts."

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, IPA President, expressed excitement about the event: "The 4th IPA Nationals mark the height of competitive pickleball in India. With participation from nearly 20 states and Union Territories, this event underscores the sport's fast-growing popularity. We appreciate Bennett University for hosting this esteemed tournament, which their world-class facilities will perfectly complement. The event promises high stakes combined with the hallmark camaraderie of pickleball, poised to further India's presence on the global pickleball stage."

(With inputs from agencies.)

