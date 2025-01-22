Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's New Wave: India's T20 Stars Shine

India's T20 team, under the fresh coaching style of Gautam Gambhir, triumphed over England with young star Abhishek Sharma scoring 79 runs. Gambhir's approach has garnered praise from the rising cricket stars for its emphasis on freedom and expression, despite earlier controversy during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:52 IST
Gautam Gambhir's New Wave: India's T20 Stars Shine
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

India's revitalized T20 squad showcased their prowess on Wednesday, securing a seven-wicket victory over England. The stand-out performance came from 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma, who scored an impressive 79 off 34 balls, perfectly embodying the freedom espoused by coach Gautam Gambhir.

Despite previous criticisms surrounding Gambhir's methods, particularly during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, young team members laud the current atmosphere. Abhishek praised Gambhir's approach, emphasizing the liberty given to players to express themselves—freedom he likened to his style in the IPL.

As India progresses, the synergy between players like Abhishek and Sanju Samson fuels this new chapter, while captains and players on both sides recognize the importance of adapting to varying conditions and strategies across different venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025