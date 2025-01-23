Left Menu

Sudeva Delhi FC Unleashes Football Trials in Northeast India

Sudeva Delhi FC conducted two successful football trials in Mizoram and Assam, drawing over 1800 aspiring players. Led by President Anuj Gupta, the initiative aims to nurture India's grassroots football talent and strengthen ties with international clubs like Germany's Stuttgart through concerted sports development efforts.

Sudeva Delhi FC Unleashes Football Trials in Northeast India
Glimpse of Mizoram trials (Photo: Sudeva Delhi FC). Image Credit: ANI
Sudeva Delhi FC, renowned as a leader in Indian football development, organized two football trials this month in Mizoram and Assam, attracting an impressive turnout of grassroots football talent.

The trials, conducted on January 17 in Aizawl, Mizoram, and January 19 in Kokrajhar, Assam, saw participation from over 1800 players eager for a chance to join Sudeva's prestigious residential academy in Delhi.

Anuj Gupta, Sudeva's President, attended both events personally, underscoring his commitment to unearthing and fostering football talent throughout India. Gupta, who has spearheaded nationwide trials for over ten years, has been pivotal in identifying and mentoring emerging players.

Sudeva's academy in Delhi offers exceptional coaching and state-of-the-art infrastructure, with many graduates advancing to clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and India's national team.

The trials underscore Sudeva's ongoing mission to discover untapped talent in India's Northeast regions, providing a launchpad for young athletes.

Recently, the club announced a historic partnership with German Bundesliga side Stuttgart, aimed at cultivating cross-border football development.

This alliance, celebrated with a grand signing ceremony, emphasizes a joint dedication to advancing the sport through international collaborations, promising a brighter future for Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

