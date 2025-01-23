Left Menu

Caleb Ewan Joins Ineos Grenadiers: A New Era of Grand Tour Glory

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan has signed with Ineos Grenadiers for the 2025 season, aiming to rejuvenate his Grand Tour winning streak. Ewan, who has previously conquered stages at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, believes the team's expertise can help him achieve more major victories.

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan has expressed enthusiasm about reinvigorating his Grand Tour stage wins after signing with Ineos Grenadiers for the 2025 season. Known for five-stage victories in both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, Ewan's addition is a considerable enhancement for the team.

Ewan views this move as an exciting challenge and a golden opportunity to reach his peak performance with Ineos Grenadiers' renowned support. He aims to capture substantial wins in 2025, convinced that the team's guidance will enable him to excel.

Formerly with Jayco-AIUIa, Ewan is transitioning to Ineos Grenadiers, confident in their capacity to further his successful career. He joins several new talent acquisitions for the team, including riders like Lucas Hamilton and Bob Jungels, as they implement significant changes for the upcoming season.

