RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Stands Firm Amidst Pay Controversy

England Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney, amid criticism regarding his £1.1 million compensation package, stood his ground on Thursday, dismissing any notion of resigning. The controversy arises ahead of a special general meeting convened by disgruntled clubs.

In recently disclosed accounts, Sweeney's pay comprised a base salary and an incentive bonus despite a challenging year for England's rugby, marked by poor performance and financial losses. The issue sparked widespread discontent leading to demands from over 100 clubs for the special meeting on March 27.

Sweeney has embarked on a countrywide tour, engaging with clubs and providing clarity on his role. He remains optimistic about his contribution to the organisation, acknowledging the need for systemic changes within the RFU and expressing confidence in its financial recovery and future prospects.

