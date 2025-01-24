Gadecki and Peers Make History in All-Australian Mixed Doubles Final
In a thrilling match at Melbourne Park, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers secured the mixed doubles title, defeating Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. This marks Gadecki's first Grand Slam mixed doubles win and Peers' second. The match was the first all-Australian final since 1967.
In a stunning display at Melbourne Park, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers triumphed in the mixed doubles final, overcoming compatriots Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith with a 3-6 6-4 10-6 victory. The match, held on Rod Laver Arena, marked the first all-Australian final since the Open-era began.
Initially trailing after the first set, Gadecki and Peers fought back impressively. Their performance in the tight second set set the stage for a decisive 10-point tiebreaker, clinching Gadecki's first Grand Slam mixed doubles title and adding to Peers' collection of accolades, including his 2022 U.S. Open win.
This historic victory also stands as the 14th time in the Australian Open's history that a home player claimed a title, showcasing the depth of talent in Australian tennis.
