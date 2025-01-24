Hollywood Derby Ends in Thrilling Draw

In a highly anticipated 'Hollywood derby' clash, Wrexham and Birmingham ended their contest in a 1-1 draw on Thursday. The match, featuring clubs with high-profile celebrity ownership, showcased the growing interest and involvement of entertainment figures in English football.

Wrexham, under the aegis of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, hoped to close the gap on promotion rivals Birmingham, who count NFL legend Tom Brady among their minority shareholders. Despite the result, Wrexham remains in third place, keeping their promotion ambitions alive.

Oliver Rathbone put Wrexham ahead in the ninth minute, but Birmingham responded soon after when Lyndon Dykes headed home the equalizer. The League One leader has now extended its unbeaten run to 15 games, retaining a five-point lead over Wrexham. Absent from the match, McElhenney shared his thoughts from Los Angeles, expressing satisfaction with the outcome.

