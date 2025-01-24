Left Menu

Hollywood Derby Ends in Thrilling Draw

Wrexham secured a 1-1 draw against League One leader Birmingham, known as the 'Hollywood derby' due to its celebrity owners, including Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Tom Brady. Despite missing a chance to gain ground, Wrexham remains in third place in the push for Championship promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:03 IST
Hollywood Derby Ends in Thrilling Draw
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:

In a highly anticipated 'Hollywood derby' clash, Wrexham and Birmingham ended their contest in a 1-1 draw on Thursday. The match, featuring clubs with high-profile celebrity ownership, showcased the growing interest and involvement of entertainment figures in English football.

Wrexham, under the aegis of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, hoped to close the gap on promotion rivals Birmingham, who count NFL legend Tom Brady among their minority shareholders. Despite the result, Wrexham remains in third place, keeping their promotion ambitions alive.

Oliver Rathbone put Wrexham ahead in the ninth minute, but Birmingham responded soon after when Lyndon Dykes headed home the equalizer. The League One leader has now extended its unbeaten run to 15 games, retaining a five-point lead over Wrexham. Absent from the match, McElhenney shared his thoughts from Los Angeles, expressing satisfaction with the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025