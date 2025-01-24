Left Menu

Grand Slam Glory for Gadecki and Peers in Iconic All-Aussie Final

Olivia Gadecki and John Peers staged a remarkable comeback to triumph over Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith in the mixed doubles final at Melbourne Park. This victory marks Gadecki's first and Peers' second Grand Slam mixed doubles title. Their win adds significance as the first all-Australian final in the Open-era since 1967.

In an exhilarating all-Australian showdown at Melbourne Park, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers clinched a thrilling victory against fellow Aussies Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith in the mixed doubles final.

Despite an early setback, Gadecki and Peers rallied from a set down, showcasing resilience and synergy to level the match in a tense second set. They triumphed in the deciding 10-point tiebreaker, sealing their place as the fourth Australian duo in the Open-era to achieve this feat.

While this marks Gadecki's inaugural Grand Slam mixed doubles title, Peers celebrated his second win, previously securing the U.S. Open title. The match was a historic occasion, being the first all-Australian final in the Open-era and highlighting the enduring legacy of Australian tennis excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

