Grand Slam Glory for Gadecki and Peers in Iconic All-Aussie Final

In an exhilarating all-Australian showdown at Melbourne Park, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers clinched a thrilling victory against fellow Aussies Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith in the mixed doubles final.

Despite an early setback, Gadecki and Peers rallied from a set down, showcasing resilience and synergy to level the match in a tense second set. They triumphed in the deciding 10-point tiebreaker, sealing their place as the fourth Australian duo in the Open-era to achieve this feat.

While this marks Gadecki's inaugural Grand Slam mixed doubles title, Peers celebrated his second win, previously securing the U.S. Open title. The match was a historic occasion, being the first all-Australian final in the Open-era and highlighting the enduring legacy of Australian tennis excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)