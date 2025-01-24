Hyderabad FC Celebrates Thrilling Comeback Victory Against Jamshedpur FC

Hyderabad FC's interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, expressed his delight following the team's thrilling 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. This triumph marked Hyderabad FC's first home win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The match began with an early lead for Hyderabad, courtesy of Muhammed Rafi's inaugural ISL goal in the 12th minute. However, Jamshedpur FC bounced back with two swift penalties by Javi Hernandez, taking a 2-1 advantage.

Despite the setback, Hyderabad demonstrated resilience. Joseph Sunny's 69th-minute equalizer revived their hopes, and Andrei Alba's spectacular strike in the 74th minute sealed the victory. This win is notable as it is the first under interim head coach Chembakath, who highlighted the significance of this achievement. 'This is one of the most memorable moments in my coaching career,' he stated post-match.

The match represented Hyderabad FC's second comeback of the season, following a similar victory against Kerala Blasters FC in November. While acknowledging the defensive lapses, Chembakath emphasized the importance of the team's response, noting, 'Mistakes happen, but we need to correct them, and we will keep improving.'

(With inputs from agencies.)